Pioneering Toxicology Research Takes Center Stage At 2025 ACMT Annual Meeting In Vancouver

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is pleased to announce its 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting (#ACMT2025) and Symposia on April 2 - 6 at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver, Canada. This five-day program featuring three pre-meeting activities in addition to the main conference, will expose attendees to the latest advancements in medical toxicology research, and offer numerous opportunities for networking and engagement throughout.

Registration is open for all activities, with early bird savings rates active until Fri day, February 21st . Continuing medical, nursing, and pharmacy education credits are available.

The program will commence on Wednesday, April 2nd, with a half-day symposium titled "Thalli--Ummmm, Was This a Murder " organized by the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT). This symposium will explore the clinical and forensic complexities of thallium poisoning, emphasizing timely access to antidotes and the nuances of patient care while also examining analytical testing, effective media communication, and expert witness testimony.

On Thursday, April 3rd, ACMT will host two, innovative, full-day activities concurrently :

The ACMT Symposium“Harm Reduction and the Management of Substance Use Disorder (SUD)” will bring together medical experts, researchers, and advocates to explore harm reduction strategies across diverse settings and recovery stages. Vancouver's pioneering role in harm reduction makes it an ideal location for this symposium, which will explore the latest evidence, ethical considerations, and practical applications of harm reduction strategies.

This program will feature keynote lectures from three renowned experts in harm reduction.

The program will open with the Medical Toxicology Foundation's Donovan Keynote lecture with Daniel Ciccarone, MD MPH, an addiction medicine researcher from the University of California, San Francisco. The lecture will cover the evolving challenges of polysubstance use, the rise of fentanyl and its analogs, and its impact on mortality, morbidity, and harm reduction.

Drawing on the expertise of local professionals on the frontlines of Vancouver's public health policies and programs, ACMT is pleased to welcome Patricia Daly, MD, Chief Medical Health Officer for Vancouver Coastal Health. Dr. Daly's keynote will address the politics and history of harm reduction in Vancouver, including successes and challenges.

The third keynote lecture will feature Guy Felicella , a native of the Vancouver area, and a passionate advocate and speaker who overcame addiction and homelessness to inspire recovery and reduce stigma. Drawing on his lived experience, he will provide insights into harm reduction and recovery in Vancouver's downtown eastside.

ACMT will also offer an “Occupational & Environmental Toxicology Boot Camp” on Thursday, April 3rd.

This full-day symposium aims to address a crucial gap in toxicology education by focusing on occupational and environmental toxicology. Led by expert medical toxicologists who are also certified in Occupational and Environmental Medicine (OEM), the boot camp targets practicing toxicologists, recent grads, fellows in training, and others interested in occupational and environmental toxicology seeking to enhance their knowledge in this field. Through a comprehensive curriculum, attendees will dive into a variety of topics with emphasis on regulatory toxicology, risk assessment, pulmonary toxicology, reproductive toxicology, as well as irritant gasses, organic pollutants, and heavy metals.

The 2025 ACMT Annual Scientific Meetin will run from Friday, April 4th through Sunday, April 6th. Attendees will be exposed to cutting-edge research through a variety of educational engaging plenary sessions. Lectures will cover topics in Environmental & Public Health, Research, Addiction Toxicology, Professional Development, and New Insights in Toxicology. Topics include:



The Toxicologic Impact of War on the Environment: Lessons from the Field in Ukraine

The Wild West of Ketamine: Safety & Health Equity Concerns Surrounding the Use of Ketamine for Psychiatric Conditions

Planetary Toxicology and Climate Change

Microplastic Pollution: An Emerging Toxicologic Exposure of Public Health Concern

Late Breaking Topic: The End of Fluoridation?

Emerging Treatments for Snake Envenomation

MOUD in Corrections: Lessons from a Mega-Jail Strategies to Increase Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Medical Toxicology



There will be several collaborative panel sessions featuring the latest developments in toxicology from around the world. These sessions will feature representatives of The American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT), the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Middle East & North Africa Clinical Toxicology Association (MENATOX), Asia Pacific Association of Medical Toxicology (APAMT), the European Association of Poisons Centres and Clinical Toxicologists (EAPCCT), and Red de Toxicología Mexicana (RETOMEX).

These events will be of interest to a broad range of medical and public health professionals, researchers, government professionals, and others. Register no for the 2025 ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting and Symposia.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. ACMT members work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

