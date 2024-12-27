Romreal - Mandatory Notification Of Purchase Of 991,717 Shares At NOK 2 Each
Date
12/27/2024 4:15:42 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RomReal Ltd has 27 December 2024 purchased 991,717 shares at NOK 2 each. Following this purchase, RomReal owns in total 1,032,461 own shares representing 2.5 per cent of the shares issued.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
