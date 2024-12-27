Magnitude 4 Earthquake Hits J & K
Date
12/27/2024 3:15:08 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude four hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The quake occured at 9.06 PM at a depth of 10 Km in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said. No damage has been reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
5.0 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In J&K
Toward a Seismic-Resilient Society: Evaluating Earthquake Risks in Kashmir
MENAFN27122024000215011059ID1109035719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.