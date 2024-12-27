War Update: 100 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, One-Third Of Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 100 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the frontline, with 34 enemy recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on regarding the situation at 16:00 on Friday, December 27, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, today, artillery shelling from the Russian territory has affected the areas of settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, including Porozok, Semenivka, Tymofiivka, Velykyi Prykil, and Turia. The Russian forces also struck Velyka Pysarivka with multiple launch rocket systems. Additionally, the invaders conducted airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on Osoiivka and Uhroidy, and unguided air rockets on Oleksandrivka and Popivka.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders launched two assaults on the defensive lines of the Ukrainian forces near Vovchansk, the battle continues. Moreover, Russian aviation struck Veterinary and Kozacha Lopan with unguided air rockets.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy, supported by assault aviation, made two active attempts to advance on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Lozova. "The Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, combat engagements are still ongoing," the General Staff added.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces carried out 17 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Pervomaiske, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Terniv, Torske, Zarichne, Dibrova, and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted to advance twice on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near Bilohorivka and towards Vyimka, but was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled two assault attempts near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces attempted to push the Ukrainian units from their positions near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 34 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Novoielyzavetivka, Novovasylivka, and Vovkove. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 25 enemy attacks. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector , fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Dachne, and Kurakhove. According to updated information, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled nine Russian attacks today, while three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , four combat engagements continue. Overall, the enemy has launched seven attacks near Kostiantynopilske, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, and Novodarivka, and also conducted airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynopil, Oleksiivka, and Zelene Pole.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 offensive actions of the invaders, with six combat engagements still ongoing. Russian aviation also carried out five strikes, using nine guided bombs on their own territory.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes have been reported on other fronts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians attempted to land on Kozatsky Island on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy, who suffered losses in equipment, vessels, and personnel.