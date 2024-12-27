Kuwait Football Team Qualifies To Semi-Finals Of Gulf Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait team on Friday qualified to the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) drawing with Qatar 1-1 in the third round of the championship. (more) fsa

