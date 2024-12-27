Kuwait Team Cheers After Qualifying To Half Finals Of Gulf Football Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Shahed Kamal KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team on Friday qualified to the half finals of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) after drawing with the Qatari team 1-1 in a match attended by 57,742 spectators. The pro-blues spectators erupted with cheers, joy and great jubilation when the referee whistled to mark end of the hard and heated encounter, drawing chants by the over-joyed supporters of the Kuwaiti team. (end) shd

