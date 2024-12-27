Vinfast VF 8 Demonstrates The Upstart Carmaker's Ambition To Succeed Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
12/27/2024 3:01:24 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HANOI, VIETNAM -
Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 - The VinFast VF 8 is produced at one of Southeast Asia's most advanced manufacturing facilities, reflecting the Nasdaq-listed company's focus on efficiency and innovation to meet the evolving needs of global consumers while contributing to a greener automotive future.
MENAFN27122024003551001712ID1109035528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.