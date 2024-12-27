Vinfast VF 8 Demonstrates The Upstart Carmaker's Ambition To Succeed Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 - The VinFast VF 8 is produced at one of Southeast Asia's most advanced facilities, reflecting the Nasdaq-listed company's focus on efficiency and innovation to meet the evolving needs of global consumers while contributing to a greener automotive future.





The VF 8 offers one of the most competitive lease deals in the U.S., easing the transition for those switching to electric vehicles.

Inside VinFast's Haiphong factory, the VF 8 and other vehicles in their comprehensive EV lineup embody the company's pioneering vision. Recognized for its innovation and speed to market, VinFast secured a spot on TIME's 2024 list of influential companies. As VinFast expands globally, its vehicles demonstrate advanced engineering and a commitment to sustainability. Among these, the VF 8 emerges as a flagship model, offering a glimpse into a smarter and greener automotive future.



Designed for North America's SUV-Loving Families



In North America, SUVs account for nearly 55% of all passenger vehicle sales in 2023[1], reflecting their enduring popularity. The VF 8 embraces this trend, combining an elegant SUV-coupe silhouette with practical features tailored for everyday use. Its sloping roofline maximizes style and interior space, making it a strong contender for families seeking both comfort and aesthetics.



The VF 8's minimalistic interior design reduces physical buttons, enhancing driver focus while maintaining a modern, uncluttered look. Its spacious cabin ensures a comfortable experience for both short trips and long journeys. Powered by an electric drivetrain, the VF 8 boasts significantly lower operating costs than traditional ICE vehicles in the same segment. This efficiency is a key factor for families considering long-term savings.



The VF 8 embodies a commitment to innovation and sustainability, symbolizing Vietnam's drive to lead the global green transformation.

The VF 8: A Testament to VinFast's Vision



The VF 8 represents a milestone for VinFast, Vingroup, and Vietnam's automotive ambitions. As Vietnam's top car brand for the first 10 months of 2024, VinFast continues its global expansion with ventures in Indonesia, the Philippines, and the Middle East, as well as new assembly plants in Indonesia and India.



For Vingroup, the VF 8 embodies a commitment to innovation and sustainability, symbolizing Vietnam's drive to lead the global green transformation. More than just a vehicle, the VF 8 showcases how thoughtful design and purpose-driven engineering can shape a better future.





