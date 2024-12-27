عربي


EURUSD Wave Analysis 27 December 2024


12/27/2024 2:30:54 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– EURUSD reversed from powerful support level 1.0350

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0460

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the powerful support level 1.0350 (which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave 1 at the end of November).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0350 started the active short-term correction iv.

Given the strength of the support level 1.0350 and the moderately bearish USD sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0460 (former support from the start of December).

