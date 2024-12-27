(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by American Addiction Centers, Inc. (“AAC”). AAC learned of suspicious activity on or about September 26, 2024.

About American Addiction Centers, Inc.

Founded in 2007, American Addiction Centers and its affiliated providers, AdCare, the Greenhouse, Desert Hope Center, Oxford Center, Recovery First, Sunrise House, River Oaks Treatment Center, and Laguna Treatment Hospital, provides comprehensive addiction treatment services. With facilities in eight states, AAC delivers personalized care designed to address substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

What happened?

On or about September 26, 2024, AAC discovered that it was experiencing a cybersecurity incident. AAC initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts for assistance. On October 3, 2024, the investigation revealed that an unauthorized party had accessed data from AAC's computer systems between September 23 and September 26, 2024. Some personal information may have been compromised during this data breach, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, medical record numbers, Social Security numbers, and health insurance details. More than 420,000 individuals have been affected by this incident.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the AAC data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: ...

Web:

