What The Recent Fed Rate Announcement Means For Gold Investors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, the Fed announced

another rate cut

on interest, the third one this year. This move lowered the rate of funds by twenty-five basis points and builds on prior rate cuts carried out in September and November, with the earlier one seeing the federal funds rate drop 50 basis points. Jointly, these decisions have decreased the benchmark rate by 1%, emphasizing the Federal Reserve's response to shifting economic conditions.

The Federal Reserve hopes that by reducing its...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN