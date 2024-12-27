Russia-bound airliner collide in former Soviet county

(MENAFN) A passenger plane en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Chechnya, crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday morning. The Azerbaijan Embraer E190AR was carrying 67 people, including 62 and five crew members, when the incident occurred.



According to Kazakhstan’s of Emergency Situations, 28 people survived the crash, including two minors aged 11 and 16. Of the survivors, 22 were hospitalized with injuries. More than 150 first responders were deployed to the scene.



Preliminary investigations suggest that a bird strike was the cause of the crash. Authorities believe the bird strike led to an explosion of an oxygen cylinder onboard, injuring 14 people and causing several passengers to lose consciousness. The explosion followed an engine malfunction.



Rosaviatsia, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft had been diverted to Aktau after the emergency was declared, and the crash occurred while approaching the airport. The plane had sent an emergency signal before the crash, and thick fog in Grozny reportedly led to the diversion. Video footage from the scene shows the plane descending sharply before crashing in a fireball.



Among the passengers were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz nationals. The Kazakh Ministry of Transport confirmed that Aktau Airport is operating normally. Authorities continue to investigate the crash, considering both the bird strike and possible technical malfunctions as contributing factors.

