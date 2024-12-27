Dr. Natasha Weems Interviews Dr. K.A. Paul His Mission To Unite World Leaders And Save Humanity: Preventing WW III

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. K.A. Paul stands poised during the Global Peace Summit, inspiring attendees with his decades-long mission to foster global harmony and address humanitarian crises. Dr. KA Paul Interviews with Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP. AGPCNP-BC Photographer: Montez Harris

Victoria Jancke proudly holds her Global Peace Ambassador Certificate, awarded for her impactful work empowering women worldwide through her transformative Grow & Glow initiative at the Global Peace Summit in Los Angeles. Photographer: Montez Harris

Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP. AGPCNP-BC with Queennak. Dr. K.A. Paul honors Queen Nak (Dr. Neneh Ada Yang) with the Global Peace Ambassador Certificate for her dedication to social justice, global empowerment, and Peace Initiative. Photographer: Montez Harris

Global Leaders and Changemakers Come Together in Los Angeles for Peace Summit

- Dr. K.A. Paul

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. K.A. Paul's Mission to Unite World Leaders and Save Humanity: Preventing World War III

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills served as the venue for the Global Peace Summit and Peace Prize, a landmark event dedicated to advancing global unity and halting conflicts. Organized by Dame Sandra Costa, with the support of a distinguished team including B. David Levine, Queennak, Kim Fitzgerald Starzyk, Nfagie Koroma, Ashinee Reynolds, Princess Monalisa Okojie, George Lewis, and Allen Shay, the summit brought together global leaders, advocates, and changemakers.

The summit's keynote address was delivered by Dr. K.A. Paul, a globally recognized humanitarian, spiritual leader, and advocate for peace. Known for his decades of work bridging divides among nations and rescuing vulnerable populations, Dr. Paul issued an urgent call to action, declaring,“Unity, not division, is the only path forward.” His speech resonated with attendees and emphasized the critical need for global collaboration, particularly among nations such as the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, to de-escalate tensions and prioritize humanity over politics.

A Sobering Call to Action

Dr. Paul's reflections on the current global landscape painted a stark picture of what is at stake. With millions of lives threatened by escalating conflicts, the potential devastation of a global war is unimaginable.

“If we don't stop this war, we risk creating hundreds of millions of orphans and widows,” Dr. Paul warned during his keynote address.

A central focus of Dr. Paul's mission has been rescuing vulnerable populations, particularly the estimated 100 million street children worldwide. Through his organization, he has already saved over 310,000 children, yet he insists this is only the beginning. Without urgent global cooperation, he cautioned, the suffering will only worsen.

Celebrating This Year's Honorees

This year's celebrated advocates were acknowledged for their contributions to advancing peace, justice, and global leadership. Among them was Victoria Jancke, an international entrepreneur and motivational speaker whose Grow & Glow initiative has empowered women globally.

Dame Sandra Costa, an internationally celebrated designer and philanthropist, was recognized for her dedication to initiatives that promote peace and her global leadership. Additionally, Dr. Neneh Ada Yang, widely known as“Queennak,” received accolades for her dedication to social justice, women empowerment, and promoting peace in communities worldwide.

Each honoree received the Global Peace Ambassador Certificate, joining a distinguished group of previous recipients that includes global luminaries such as former Indian Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Ethiopian President Girma, King Carlos of Spain, and five-time Heavyweight Boxing Champion Evander Holyfield.

A Vision for Peace: 2025 Global Summits

At the summit, Dr. Paul announced two major events planned for 2025 to build on the momentum of this gathering:

1. The Peace and Economic Summit in Hyderabad, India, on January 30, 2025.

2. The Global Peace Summit in Los Angeles, USA, on April 18, 2025.

These summits aim to unite world leaders, policymakers, and influential voices to develop actionable strategies for global peace and economic stability.

“Enough is enough,” Dr. Paul declared.“We need to stop wasting trillions on wars and instead invest in feeding orphans, supporting widows, and fostering peace. Love is more powerful than hatred. Truth is more powerful than lies.”

Actionable Solutions for Peace

Dr. Paul's mission extends beyond high-level diplomacy, serving as a personal call to individuals and communities worldwide to take meaningful action. His message-“Transform your life to transform others”-challenges everyone to reflect on their role in fostering unity and compassion.

Recommendations for Action Include:

. Share Messages of Peace: Use social media, local events, and conversations to amplify messages of love, hope, and unity.

. Support Humanitarian Efforts: Contribute time or resources to initiatives that feed the hungry, protect vulnerable populations, and promote nonviolence.

. Engage in Dialogue: Promote understanding and empathy in your community to bridge divides.

. Participate in the 2025 Summits: Join these landmark events to collaborate on actionable solutions for global peace.

A Unified Vision

Dr. Paul's ability to transcend cultural, political, and religious boundaries serves as a reminder of what humanity can achieve when driven by compassion and purpose. His call for unity is both a global appeal and a personal challenge to every individual.

In his words:

“Love is the foundation of peace. The world needs healing, and we all have a role to play.”

Call to Action

Dr. K.A. Paul's message at the Global Peace Summit is one of urgency and hope. As we move into 2025, his mission to unite world leaders and save humanity is more critical than ever. Learn more about at Dr. K.A. Paul's Mission

Join the movement by:

. Sharing this story and amplifying the call for peace.

. Supporting humanitarian efforts through donations or volunteering.

. Attending the 2025 summits to contribute to a unified global effort for peace.

Together, we can work to prevent a global catastrophe and build a future defined by love, unity, and cooperation.

Special Acknowledgments

Special thanks to Montez Harris (@tcleanmedia on Instagram) for providing the photography that visually documents this impactful event and Anthony Rankin (@writtenvisiion on Instagram) for behind-the-scenes media coverage.

About Dr. Natasha Weems

Dr. Natasha Weems is a nurse practitioner, author, and media correspondent committed to empowering communities through health, wellness, and advocacy. As the host of the Unboxed and Fearless podcast, she explores transformative stories of resilience, unity, and empowerment. Dr. Weems, DNP-BC, brings a unique perspective to her journalism, combining her expertise in healthcare with her passion for making a global impact.

The Pearl Health Foundation Inc.

The Pearl Health Foundation Inc.

+1 951-566-2099

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Dr. KA Paul on Saving Humanity: A Global Call to Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.