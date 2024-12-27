Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 7, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna Therapeutics, (“Kyverna” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: KYTX ) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's February 2024 initial (the“IPO” or the“Offering”).

On or about February 8, 2024, Kyverna conducted its IPO selling 14.5 million shares of common stock for $22.00 per share.

On June 14, 2024, Kyverna provided an update on its lupus nephritis drug, KYV-101, and published an investor presentation disclosing adverse data regarding one of its clinical trials, despite having previously touted patient improvement.

Investors have suffered significant losses since the IPO. At the time of filing, Kyverna's stock price traded as low as $3.92 per share, more than 82% the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) adverse data it possessed related to one of its trials; (2) the risk posed by the Company's withholding of adverse data regarding one of its clinical trials; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than February 7, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

