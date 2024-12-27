SAFE GROUP - Half-Year Financial Report As Of June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALF-YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024

December 27, 2024, 6.00 p.m. Safe Group announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.

The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on website in the Investors – Documentations section .

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

