Equasens: Strategic Acquisition Of Calimed, A Saas Software Expert For Private Practitioners And Surgeons

Equasens strengthens its presence in the healthcare software

with the strategic of Calimed, a SaaS software expert for private practitioners and surgeons

Equasens Group (Euronext ParisTM - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 -EQS), a leading provider of digital solutions for healthcare professionals , acquires a 90% majority stake in Calimed SAS, a pure player in the market for 100% cloud-based medical P ractice M anagement S oftware (PMS) operating under the Calimed Santé brand.

The acquisition of Calimed will contribute to Equasens Group's strategy of strengthening its position in the French PMS market by increasing its market share and expanding its portfolio of online solutions to support the digital transition of medical practices.

Calimed: unique expertise and widely acclaimed innovative solutions

Founded in 2007, Calimed stands out for its unique know-how resulting from its collaboration with physicians and IT specialists from the very beginning combined with expertise in Cloud technologies. The company has developed two SaaS solutions:



The Calimed software for private practice surgeons featuring innovative professional modules including advanced pre-, per- and postoperative questionnaire management, and automatic data integration into the establishments' Electronic Patient Record, offering considerable time savings, Easy-care, a“Ségur” and“Digital Prescription” certified solution PMS, launched in late 2022. Designed for general practitioners and specialists alike, easy-care is highly appreciated for its user-friendliness and ease of use.

Sustained growth and ambitious goals

Calimed's strong growth momentum over the last few years has been driven by the ongoing acquisition of new customers and excellent customer retention rates (nearly 4,000 active users on both solutions to date). Its business model is based on recurring revenues from SaaS subscriptions, characterized by very low attrition, a measure of customer satisfaction.

As a member of Equasens Group, Calimed will benefit from increased resources and synergies to enhance its offering, optimise its cloud capabilities and accelerate its growth in a fast-changing market.

The aim is to eventually address all private healthcare professionals, medics and paramedics, whether practicing in private facilities, or coordinated multidisciplinary groups (Multi-professional Healthcare Centers, health centers).

A new step in the development strategy of Equasens' Medical Solutions Division

Calimed will become part of the Equasens Group's Medical Solutions Division which now offers a comprehensive range of software solutions covering the needs of medical and paramedical professions. These include dedicated solutions for GPs (MediStory, easy-care), private practice surgeons (Calimed), multidisciplinary structures (MediLink), nurses (Infipratik) and physiotherapists (Kinépratik), totalling more than 25,000 users.

Strong and multiple synergies for an effective, customised offering

By joining forces, Equasens and Calimed aim to:



Proceed with the large-scale deployment of the easy-care solution for doctors and accelerate the rate of new client recruitment beginning in 2025.

Establish a major competitive differentiation by integrating Equasens' innovative modules into the easy-care solution, such as: the on-line appointment scheduling solution, the PandaLab Pro inter-professional messaging system and the Group's patient application, as well as the AI Loquii voice consultation assistant, launched a few months ago).

Integrate Calimed's innovative modules, in particular "Follow-Up" for pre-, per- and post-operative monitoring, into the Medical Solutions Division's software range. Take advantage of the technological synergies between easy-care, a 100% web-based solution, and Medistory, available exclusively on Apple operating systems, to offer healthcare professionals a range of software solutions adapted to their specific needs.

Calimed's offerings will also benefit from the data protection and sovereignty features provided by Equasens' Private Health Cloud infrastructures certified for hosting healthcare data and operational since last June.

A fast-changing market, driven by the shift to digital healthcare

This acquisition is being carried out at a time when the healthcare system is undergoing profound change. Digital solutions are emerging as a major lever for optimising costs, streamlining care pathways and strengthening coordination between professionals.

New regulations are creating strong momentum for innovation and investment by imposing requirements for open, secure and interoperable solutions.

With a total of 200,000 practitioners, including 115,000 in private practice1, there is considerable potential for growth.

The Medical Solutions Division is currently the third-largest player in the French market for private medical practice software, a segment that is still fragmented and which offers significant potential for consolidation.

New high added value functionalities make Calimed Santé solutions even more attractive

Calimed Santé solutions will soon be integrating major innovations. Beginning in early 2025, a gateway between their Calimed business applications and easy-care will give surgeons access to new digital services such as digital prescriptions.

These developments will improve patient care pathways and coordination between healthcare professionals.

As for current and future easy-care users, they will soon benefit from a multi-user platform, with modules dedicated to each medical speciality and innovative services based on AI.

Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, commented: "Acquiring Calimed is an important step in the deployment of our“Patient-Centric” strategy aimed at healthcare professionals and facilities. This acquisition strengthens our portfolio of innovative cloud solutions for private practice surgeons and physicians, complementing our core offerings. Calimed and easy-care users will soon benefit from enhanced features provided by complementary modules developed by Equasens, such as Loquii and Pandalab Pro, designed to facilitate their practice and enable them to devote more time to treating their patients.”

Frédéric SUANT, Manager of Calimed, added: " By joining the Equasens Group, besides shared values, Calimed will be able to significantly accelerate its technical development. Our goal is to establish easy-care as the market-leading software in the medium term, by pooling services, building brand awareness and getting our teams highly involved, while leveraging Equasens' strengths and market reach.”

Dominique GOURSAUD, Manager of the Equasens Medical Solutions Division concluded: "This acquisition will contribute to our goal of developing an offering of services and solutions co-constructed with and for healthcare professionals. An offering that meets the needs of doctors for their patients... and not the other way around".

Financial details of this transaction remain confidential.

Calimed's management and teams remain in place, to continue their missions with the reinforced support of Equasens Group.

About Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1,300 people across Europe.

The Group's mission is to facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments, through "professional" software and applications. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

Reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Get all the news about Equasens Group

Listed on Euronext ParisTM - Compartment B

Indices: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

1 Source : Atlas of Medical Demographics in France - Situation on January 1, 2024 -- French National Medical Council

