Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Shares Crash After Hindenburg Alleges Risky Practices – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL) , a buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, lost nearly a quarter of its capitalization on December 18th following a damning report released by activist short seller Hindenburg Research, alleging that Sezzle has engaged in risky lending practices.

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the sustainability of Sezzle's business model.

Sezzle offers financing options that allow consumers to make purchases and pay for them over time, typically in a series of installments. Sezzle has ridden the BNPL wave of popularity over the past year, as rising inflation has forced shoppers to look for new and creative financing options. This has caused Sezzle's stock to surge, climbing over 1,000% along with a rise in its merchant sales.

But on Dec. 18, famed short seller Hindenburg raised serious questions about the sustainability of Sezzle's business model. Hindenburg notes that Sezzle is drawing against a line of credit with an exorbitant annual interest in excess of 12% to fund high-risk loans to subprime borrowers unable to get credit cards or access to other normal forms of financing.

Moreover, the report questions the sustainability of Sezzle's merchant partnerships. Hindenburg claims that key partnerships, such as the one with Target, have not materialized as expected. According to the report, the company's active merchant count has also declined significantly, raising doubts about its long-term growth prospects. To make matters even riskier, Sezzle's Chairman and CEO has pledged $542 million in shares as collateral for a margin loan, representing ~30% of the company's total shares.

The report claims Sezzle's customer base has also contracted, with a 20% decrease in active customers since 2021. Despite this decline, the company has reported substantial growth in its subscription products. Hindenburg alleges that Sezzle may be artificially inflating its subscription numbers through questionable enrollment practices.

The report also highlights a spike in consumer complaints against Sezzle.

Hindenburg suggests that insiders recognize that Sezzle is a ticking time bomb, as insiders have sold approximately $71 million in stock this year, including a key pre-IPO investor who has reduced their stake by 87%.

“Hindenburg's allegations, if substantiated, could mean the company misled investors about its business model,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

