Discover The JOC (Japan Open Chain) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that JOC (Japan Open Chain) has been listed on XT . JOC/USDT trading pair is opened in Main Zone(web3.0). Please take note of the official go-live schedule:



Deposit: Opened

Trading: 11:00 on December 23, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 11:00 on December 24, 2024 (UTC)









About JOC(Japan Open Chain)

The Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a blockchain project designed to create an open, decentralized infrastructure to support a wide range of applications across various industries. The platform is focused on providing scalable and secure solutions that empower businesses and individuals, particularly in Japan, to develop and implement decentralized applications (dApps). By leveraging blockchain technology, JOC aims to enhance transparency, reduce reliance on traditional centralized systems, and offer users a secure and efficient environment for transactions and data management. The project is built to handle high transaction volumes quickly, addressing the scalability issues many blockchain networks face today.

JOC's primary focus is on the Japanese market, where it seeks to foster blockchain adoption by providing businesses and startups with the tools needed to integrate blockchain into their operations. While the project is rooted in Japan, its open-source nature and emphasis on interoperability mean that it can easily connect with other blockchain ecosystems, enabling seamless collaboration across different platforms. The Japan Open Chain is driven by a community-focused approach, encouraging active participation from developers, businesses, and users to contribute to the platform's growth and evolution.

The listing of JOC on XT is a key milestone for the Japan Open Chain project, enhancing its visibility and liquidity. This move provides global access to the project, opening up new opportunities for both institutional and retail investors. It also highlights XT's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and expanding its offerings to meet diverse user needs.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading. As the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

