Join HTX's Festive Season Party: Enjoy Superior Crypto Trading And Open The Door To Wealth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year draws to a close, the festive spirit of Christmas and New Year fills the air. HTX, a leading global digital assets trading platform, is kicking off its Festive Season Party, inviting both new and existing users to participate in exciting events with amazing rewards. The HTX team has carefully designed special events across various areas like spot trading, futures trading, and Earn products to make your trading more enjoyable and rewarding.

Event 1: Celebrate the Festive Season: Win Up to 39,999 DOGE in the Lucky Draw

HTX is having a Lucky Draw to celebrate the festive season! From 12:00 (UTC) on Dec 24, 2024, to 12:00 (UTC) on Jan 3, 2025, users can complete simple tasks like spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, and referrals to enter the Lucky Draw. There are exciting rewards up for grabs, including Futures Trial Bonuses, crypto airdrops, and the grand prize of 39,999 DOGE.

Event 2: Win Big in HTX Earn's Lucky Draw: 888 USDT Top Prize Awaits

Join HTX Earn's limited-time Lucky Draw event from 16:00 (UTC) on December 11, 2024, to 15:59 (UTC) on January 3, 2025. To participate, just visit the event page and click "Register Now." The event features tasks like exclusive offers for HTX Earn newcomers (Fixed/Flexible/Shark Fin), limited-time tasks (Shark Fin), and daily tasks (USDT Flexible). Complete these tasks to be eligible for exciting rewards, including tokens and coupons, with a top prize of 888 USDT!

Event 3: Festive Season Promo: Subscribe to Dual Investment Products to Win Up to $1,500 and Enjoy 10% Extra Rewards

From 08:00 (UTC) on December 17, 2024, to 15:59 (UTC) on January 3, 2025, HTX Earn is launching a special limited-time promotion for Dual Investment. To participate, both new and existing users need to click the "Register Now" button. After subscribing to the Dual Investment products and meeting certain requirements, participants will be eligible to earn $1,500 in $HTX and enjoy 10% extra rewards.

Event 4: Boosted Welcome Bonus for New HTX Affiliates: $1,700 in Crypto Airdrops and an Exclusive HTX Badge Gift Box

HTX is unveiling a special recruitment event for new HTX Affiliates from 16:00 (UTC) on Dec 23, 2024, to 15:59 (UTC) on Jan 27, 2025. Apply through the official website or contact the Business Development team to become an HTX Affiliate. During the event period, new HTX Affiliates who reach an average daily trading volume of ≥50,000 USDT will be eligible for crypto airdrops worth up to $1,500 and receive a special HTX Badge Gift Box. Additionally, those who bring in at least 10 new users to HTX will be ranked on a leaderboard based on the number of valid invitees they bring in. The top 50 HTX Affiliates will receive prizes in crypto airdrops according to their rank, with a maximum reward of $200 per winner.

Event 5: Split 2,000 USDT: Share Your Thoughts on Popular Assets in December

From December 4 to December 31, 2024 (UTC), create a post with at least 50 words and use the hashtag #Split2000USDTShareYourThoughtsOnPopularAssetsInDecember to share your thoughts on your favorite asset. The asset must be one of HTX's selected projects, including over 35 options such as HTX, TRX, SUN, DOGE, and more. Users have a chance to win the HTX Community's Most Popular Post and HTX Community's Best Post awards. Each week, the platform will select the creator of HTX Community's Most Popular Post, who will receive a reward of 100 USDT worth of $HTX. A total of four winners will be selected during the event period. In addition, 70 users will be chosen to win the HTX Community's Best Post award, sharing a prize pool of 1,600 USDT, with each winner receiving up to 30 USDT.

Event 6: Refer Friends and Win Festive Rewards: Top Prize of 2 Billion $HTX Awaits the Lucky Winner

Both inviters and new users can win a Holiday Season Gift Pack worth 10 USDT by completing their respective tasks from 16:00 (UTC) on Dec 23, 2024, to 15:59 (UTC) on Jan 3, 2025. There are 1,000 gift packs available each day, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Furthermore, the platform will randomly select one lucky winner from inviters who have successfully referred at least 50 valid invitees. This lucky winner will receive the top prize of 2 billion $HTX.

Event 7: Super Wednesdays: Refer Friends for Triple Mystery Box Rewards and an Extra 20 USDT Christmas Gift Pack

From 16:00 (UTC) on December 24 to 15:59 (UTC) on December 25, for each successful referral who signs up on HTX and completes the designated tasks, both the inviter and the invitee will receive Mystery Boxes with triple rewards. Moreover, if your invitee completes a trade on the same day they sign up on HTX, the inviter will receive a Christmas Gift Pack worth 20 USDT. Similarly, the new user (invitee) will also receive the same gift pack when they complete a trade on their signup day. Each user can only receive the Christmas Gift Pack once. Limited to 200 slots daily. First come, first served! To be eligible for rewards, users are also required to complete Level 3 KYC verification.

Event 8: Festive Rewards for New Users: Join HTX to Win up to 5,000 USDT

From 16:00 (UTC) on December 22, 2024, to 15:59 (UTC) on January 2, 2025, HTX is offering an exclusive giveaway for new users who sign up on or after the event starts. Participants will receive a new user gift pack of up to 2,025 USDT. Additionally, they also can earn up to 1,000 USDT in Futures Trial Bonuses by funding their futures account and trading futures. During the event, three lucky participants will be randomly selected from those who achieve a spot trading volume of ≥100 USDT or a futures trading volume of ≥500 USDT. Each winner will receive an airdrop of 1,888 USDT.

Event 9: The Award Ceremony of 2025 HTX Crypto Ecosystem Annual Gala: Win Up to 1,000 USDT in $HTX Individually

From December 26, 2024, to January 13, 2025, the platform will host the 2025 HTX Crypto Ecosystem Annual Gala. During the event, users can vote for nominees and earn entries into the Lucky Draw, with a 100% chance of winning rewards, such as $HTX, Futures Trial Bonuses, Cashback Vouchers, and a grand prize of 1,000 USDT in $HTX.

Notably, the Award Ceremony of the 2025 HTX Crypto Ecosystem Annual Gala will be held on the evening of January 13, 2025, where the platform will unveil its 2025 operating plan and the investment outlook white paper.

Event 10: Complete P2P Tasks to Share Upsized BTC Prize Pool

From 16:00:00 (UTC) on December 18, 2024, to 15:59:59 (UTC) on January 6, 2025, HTX P2P is launching a limited-time BTC Bonanza with increased rewards. Simply complete P2P tasks, including P2P purchases, sharing HTX P2P ads, and trading through HTX Convert, to be eligible to share a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. Please note that users must complete Level 3 KYC verification and click the "Register Now" button to join the event.

Closing Thoughts

2024 was a significant year for the cryptocurrency industry, marked by rapid growth, major controversies, and groundbreaking achievements. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were approved at the beginning of the year. The subsequent bull market, combined with the positive influence of the U.S. presidential election, saw cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin reach new all-time highs. This year will undoubtedly be remembered in history.

During this transformative year, HTX not only witnessed the industry's rapid growth but also empowered users with assets that achieved over 10-fold and even 100-fold increases. Looking ahead, HTX will continue to deliver exceptional trading experiences and enhanced user benefits, empowering our global community to embrace the future of crypto.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses. As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

