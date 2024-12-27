Canadian Duo Sensation Crash Adams To Headline Hong Kong’S New Year Countdown Celebration

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's own Crash Adams is set to bring their infectious and unique sound to Hong Kong's renowned New Year Countdown celebration at Victoria Harbour. The Toronto-based pop duo, celebrated for their red sofa performances and their nominations for the 2024 Juno Award, will headline the festivities, marking a significant moment for Canadian on the global stage.

Crash Adams, composed of Rafaele (Crash) Massarelli and Vince (Adams) Sasso, have taken the music scene by storm with their hit single Optimist and creative social media presence, boasting over 6.4 million followers on TikTok , 11 million on YouTube and 2.7 million on Instagram . Their connection to Hong Kong runs deep, having filmed their lively music video for 8 Days throughout the city. They also engaged with the local music community, including an impromptu freestyle performance with Hong Kong rapper Gareth Tong, blending English and Cantonese verses.

A Celebration to Remember

Hong Kong's New Year Countdown celebration promises to dazzle millions worldwide. The event's highlight, The Symphony of Happiness, a 12-minute fireworks display synchronized to music that will light up the night sky with unprecedented effects spanning Victoria Harbour. The fireworks will feature a multi-layered display from rooftops along a 1.3-kilometre stretch of waterfront, reflecting the vibrancy and resilience of life in Hong Kong and delivering a powerful message to carry into the new year. Attendees can expect a rich tapestry of colours and dynamic shapes inspired by the essence of life. As part of the festivities, pre-show pyro-shooting stars will take place on Hong Kong Island at 15-minute intervals from 11:00pm Hong Kong Time (10 AM EST, 7 AM PST), allowing spectators to make their wishes for the coming year as they watch the sky ignite in anticipation. Additionally, a giant countdown clock will grace the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, building excitement as it marks the final moments of 2024.

Performances Livestreamed on YouTube

For Canadians unable to attend in person, Crash Adams' performance and the breathtaking fireworks display will be streamed live on Discover Hong Kong's YouTube and Facebook pages. The event offers a rare opportunity to connect Canadian culture with one of the world's most spectacular celebrations.

Prime viewing spots for those in Hong Kong include Central Waterfront and Avenue of the Stars, while boat cruises offer a unique vantage point for the vibrant display.

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of“Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations”:

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming (Performances and Fireworks):

