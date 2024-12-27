(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company, today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with China Communications Information & Group Co., Ltd. ("CCIT") in the fields of the low-altitude and advanced air mobility ecosystem.

CCIT is a specialized subsidiary of China Communications Group ("CCCG"), which is a world's leading comprehensive of extra-large infrastructure. It is also a key technical support unit for major projects and pilot projects under the Ministry of Transport of China. Its main business covers in-depth enterprise digitalization, information industry, system integration and engineering implementation, network security and operations, big data and cloud services, and other fields. In response to the big data services for unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs"), CCIT has constructed a comprehensive technical total solution and a systematic commercial service process. As part of the collaboration, CCIT will work with various business sectors under CCCG, including China Communications Construction Co., Ltd. ("CCCC", 601800.SH, to partner with EHang to co-develop digital UAM infrastructure and transportation hubs, innovate UAV services, as well as establish a commercial operation model and comprehensive support system for the low-altitude economy, driving innovative development within the sector.







(Image: EHang and CCIT Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony)

Building Digital UAM Infrastructure: Laying the Foundation for the Low-Altitude Economy

Through this strategic partnership, EHang and CCIT will collaborate on advancing the research and development, planning and construction of digital UAM infrastructure, while also promoting integrated innovations of the low-altitude economy industry. The two parties will combine their respective technological expertise and industrial experience to incorporate digital technologies such as 5G, 6G, satellite communications, sensing, and high-precision navigation into the low-altitude aviation industry. These initiatives target creating an intelligent low-altitude platform that integrates five key networks: air traffic infrastructure network, aerial route network, communications and navigation network, airspace management network, and low-altitude service network.

Both parties will also work together to promote local governments in China for planning and construction of flight data centers, dedicated communications networks, and integrated flight take-off and landing platforms, with EHang providing operational services.

By pooling their high-quality industry resources, EHang and CCIT will jointly create platforms of low-altitude economy for research and innovation, digital industry investment, digitalized joint operations, and ecosystem development. Additionally, both companies will work together to drive the global development of advanced air mobility and low-altitude economy industries, contributing to China's "Belt and Road" initiative and the interconnected development of a four-dimensional transportation network covering land, sea, air, and digital infrastructure.

Developing UAM Hubs: Targeting "100 Cities" and "100 Scenic Spots" for Comprehensive Low-Altitude Harbors

Leveraging CCCC's extensive infrastructure construction capabilities across China, this strategic cooperation will actively foster partnerships with local governments and EHang's regional low-altitude business operators. The partnership will deliver comprehensive industrial solutions for UAM infrastructure, ranging from planning and design to construction and operations. This collaboration will advance the rapid deployment and operation of low-altitude economy initiatives in major cities, coastal regions, and major economic zones across China.

CCIT plans to introduce a comprehensive one-stop solution for low-altitude super IP projects that integrate "land + space + content" in a three-dimensional approach, aiming to construct assemble-style and modular low-altitude flight terminals in places such as central parks and the rooftops of multi-level parking structures. EHang will work with CCIT in the planning and development of infrastructure that combines both parking and terminal functions within cities. Together, they aim to establish a standardized and replicable air traffic pilot program and drive the development of revolutionary, multi-level transportation hubs that will serve as a model for advanced intermodal transfer systems.

In the fields of low-altitude tourism and UAM, both parties plan to jointly develop 100 intra-city and inter-city comprehensive air traffic terminals and 100 low-altitude tourism terminals in National 5A Scenic Areas over the next three years since 2025. CCIT and EHang will collaborate to establish city-level low-altitude air mobility service systems (E-Port terminals) and jointly operate a fully integrated low-altitude economic demonstration zone. Several cities in China have reached cooperation intentions with EHang and CCIT to participate in the construction of a comprehensive low-altitude service system centered around culture, tourism, transportation, and emergency services. The two parties will also jointly expand the aircraft sales and leasing market and explore the integrated operations in the "transportation + tourism" industries.

Establishing a Full-Chain Innovation Service Platform: Driving Sustainable Growth within the Low-Altitude Economy

To foster the sustainable development of the low-altitude economy, both parties will explore the establishment of a dedicated fund, a research institute and a vocational training academy for the low-altitude economy industry. Together, they will also plan to set up and operate innovation service hubs in major cities across China, incubating upstream and downstream enterprises while cultivating a skilled talent pool to support the rapid growth of the low-altitude economy.

Hang Yuan, Chairman of CCIT, remarked: "EHang is a leading enterprise in the UAM industry, providing excellent products and solutions to customers in various fields globally, covering applications such as air mobility (passenger-carrying and logistic), smart city management, and low-altitude emergency rescue. Both sides have a solid foundation for cooperation and broad development prospects. We hope that this partnership will serve as an opportunity to fully leverage our respective professional strengths, establish a good cooperation mechanism, focus on the construction of air mobility hubs and innovation in low-altitude economic service scenarios, and inject new impetus into the innovative development of the low-altitude economy industry."

Zhao Wang, EHang's Chief Operating Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to establish a long-term strategic partnership with CCCG. It's a crucial step for EHang in forming a low-altitude economy industrial ecosystem. Together, we look forward to advancing the deep integration of digital infrastructure and low-altitude aviation industry, and accelerating the construction of a smart low-altitude new infrastructure system. Upon this foundation, we will comprehensively, deeply, and innovatively apply our technologies, products, and operational management systems in various air traffic flight scenarios, empower the construction and sustainable development of the industrial ecosystem, and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the low-altitude economy."

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit .

About China Communications Information & Technology Group

China Communications Information & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“CCIT”) is a specialized subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group (“CCCG”), a Global Fortune 500 company. CCIT was established to drive the digital transformation of CCCG and focus on strategic emerging industries. It is a model enterprise for the state-owned enterprise reform "Double Hundred Action," a national high-tech enterprise, and a key technical support unit for major projects and pilot programs under the Ministry of Transport. Additionally, CCIT is a member of the Ministry of Transport's Beidou Application Leadership Group and serves as Vice Chairman of the China Satellite Mobile Application Development Committee. It is also the only construction sector central state-owned enterprise with a "Beidou Operation Qualification." In the low-altitude economy sector, CCIT focuses on the UAV industry, building a comprehensive ecosystem that spans urban management, express logistics, geospatial surveying, agricultural and forestry protection, and emergency rescue.

About China Communications Construction Group

China Communications Construction Group (“CCCG”) is a leading global comprehensive service provider for extra-large infrastructure, mainly engaged in the investment, construction, and operation of transportation infrastructure, equipment manufacturing, and urban comprehensive development. With a history of over a century, CCCG's products and services are present in more than 150 countries worldwide. It is currently the world's largest port design and construction company, the world's largest road and bridge design and construction company, the world's largest dredging company, the world's largest container crane manufacturing company, a global leader in the design of offshore drilling platforms and equipment provider; it is also the largest international engineering contracting company in Asia and the largest highway investor in China. China Communications Construction Company (“CCCC”, listed in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, is a subsidiary of CCCG that primarily operates in the infrastructure sector.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact : ...

Investor Contact : ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at