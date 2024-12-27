South Central Railway To Run 16 Mahakumbh Mela Special Trains

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 Mahakumbh Mela special trains between various destinations to clear extra rush of Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

These trains will be operated between January 18 and February 23, the SCR announced on Friday.

Train number 07701/07702 Guntur-Azamgarh-Guntur special trains (2 services) will stop at Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Banaras and Shahganj stations in both the directions.

Train number 07707/07708 Moula Ali – Azamgarh – Moula Ali special trains (4 services) will stop at Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Banaras and Shahganj stations in both the directions.

Train number 07711/07712 Moula Ali – Gaya – Moula Ali special trains (2 services) will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhay Jn, Chandauli Majhwar, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone and Anugraha Narayan Road stations in both the directions.

Train number 07729 Moula Ali – Gaya will depart from Moula Ali on January 22. Gaya-Moula Ali (07730) will depart from Gaya on January 24. These special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhay Jn, Chandauli Majhwar, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone and Anugraha Narayan Road stations in both the directions.

Train number 07719 Guntur – Gaya will depart from Guntur on January 25. In the return direction, the train will leave from Gaya on January 27. These special trains will stop at Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chandauli Majhwar, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone and Anugraha Narayan Road stations in both the directions.

The special train between Nanded and Patna (07721) will depart Nanded on January 22. The return train will depart Patna on January 24. The stops in both direction will be Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara and Danapur, stations.

The SCR will also operate special trains on Kacheguda – Patna – Kacheguda route. Kacheguda-Patna (07725) will leave Kacheguda on January 25. In the return direction the train will depart from Patna on January 27.