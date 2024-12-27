Regarding The Meeting Of Bondholders Convened By UAB AUDIFINA
Date
12/27/2024 9:30:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, registered office address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company), received the information from UAB“AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds), that by the initiative and decision of the Trustee, the Bondholders' meeting is being convened on 20th January 2025.
More detailed information about the convening of the Bondholders' meeting, agenda thereof, and the proposed draft decisions is available on the Company's official website at and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: #viesi-pranesimai
Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
