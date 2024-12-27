The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Chicago Scholars

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Scholars collaborated in a volunteer initiative with the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Central to Chicago Scholars' mission of empowering first-generation college students, the recent Onsite event at the Hyatt Hotel at McCormick Place was a powerful gathering of students, colleges, and volunteers. Among the dedicated participants were volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation, who highlighted the transformative impact of community engagement in expanding access to higher education.

The event welcomed more than 500 high school students, representing Chicago's 77 neighborhoods, as they embarked on their journey toward college acceptance. Most students are first-generation college hopefuls, striving to turn dreams into reality. Volunteers and staff facilitated the day, helping students navigate interviews, providing encouragement, and ensuring they were on time and ready to impress college representatives.

“The energy in the room was incredible,” said Lederer.“Meeting these students, hearing their aspirations, and witnessing them receive early acceptances from their target schools was profoundly rewarding.”

The Onsite event brought together representatives from over 100 colleges and universities nationwide. In an atmosphere buzzing with opportunity, students participated in 2,993 interviews, received 548 same-day admission offers, and were awarded an astounding $36.7 million in merit scholarships.

With continued support, including a recent grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, Chicago Scholars plans to purchase laptops for students to use during application workshops and college prep programs. These resources will further empower scholars as they take the next steps toward higher education and beyond.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

