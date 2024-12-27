Fixing Of Coupon Rates Effective From 1 January 2025 - Danish Ship Finance A/S
Date
12/27/2024 8:15:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025
Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 1 July 2025:
DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%
DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%
DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%
DK0004133485, maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%
DK0004133568, maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%
Attachment
MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.