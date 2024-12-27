Former IDP Returns To Homeland In Same Car He Left With In 1992
12/27/2024 8:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
On a significant and emotional journey, Vidadi Aliyev, a former
internally displaced person (IDP), shares his joy and gratitude as
he returns to his homeland in Garabagh, driving the same car he
left in 1992. In an interview with Azernews ,
Vidadi Aliyev expressed his long-held belief that the lands would
be liberated and his unwavering faith that he would one day return
to Garabagh.
"I always believed that our lands would be liberated and that we
would return to Garabagh. I had said that I would return to
Garabagh in this very car, and so it has come to pass. Today, my
dream is being realized. May God protect our army. I am grateful to
our President," he said.
This poignant return marks a moment of triumph and fulfillment
for Vidadi Aliyev and many like him who were displaced from their
homes during the conflict. His journey back in the same car
symbolizes the resilience and enduring hope of the Azerbaijani
people, who have long awaited the day they could return to their
ancestral lands.
The liberation of these territories has brought a renewed sense
of hope and optimism for the future. Vidadi Aliyev's story is a
testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of
belief in the face of adversity. As he drives through the familiar
roads of Agdam, his journey resonates with countless others who
share his experience and look forward to rebuilding their lives and
communities in Garabagh.
