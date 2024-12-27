Former IDP Returns To Homeland In Same Car He Left With In 1992

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On a significant and emotional journey, Vidadi Aliyev, a former internally displaced person (IDP), shares his joy and gratitude as he returns to his homeland in Garabagh, driving the same car he left in 1992. In an interview with Azernews , Vidadi Aliyev expressed his long-held belief that the lands would be liberated and his unwavering faith that he would one day return to Garabagh.

"I always believed that our lands would be liberated and that we would return to Garabagh. I had said that I would return to Garabagh in this very car, and so it has come to pass. Today, my dream is being realized. May God protect our army. I am grateful to our President," he said.

This poignant return marks a moment of triumph and fulfillment for Vidadi Aliyev and many like him who were displaced from their homes during the conflict. His journey back in the same car symbolizes the resilience and enduring hope of the Azerbaijani people, who have long awaited the day they could return to their ancestral lands.

The liberation of these territories has brought a renewed sense of hope and optimism for the future. Vidadi Aliyev's story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of belief in the face of adversity. As he drives through the familiar roads of Agdam, his journey resonates with countless others who share his experience and look forward to rebuilding their lives and communities in Garabagh.