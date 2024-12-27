Ukrainian Foreign Minister Calls For Impartial Investigation Into AZAL Plane Crash
Date
12/27/2024 8:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister extended condolences to
Azerbaijan, describing the crash of the AZAL plane as a terrible
event, Azernews reports.
"We express our condolences to Azerbaijan," he stated.
The Minister criticized Russian media, accusing it of
disseminating false information about the crash's cause and
alleging that "Russia forced the damaged plane to cross the sea,
most likely in order to hide evidence of its crimes."
He called for a transparent investigation: "We call for a fair
and impartial investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are
held accountable. We must not allow Russia to lie, evade
responsibility, and shift the blame."
