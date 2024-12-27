Ukrainian Foreign Minister Calls For Impartial Investigation Into AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ukrainian Foreign extended condolences to Azerbaijan, describing the crash of the AZAL plane as a terrible event, Azernews reports.

"We express our condolences to Azerbaijan," he stated.

The Minister criticized Russian media, accusing it of disseminating false information about the crash's cause and alleging that "Russia forced the damaged plane to cross the sea, most likely in order to hide evidence of its crimes."

He called for a transparent investigation: "We call for a fair and impartial investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. We must not allow Russia to lie, evade responsibility, and shift the blame."