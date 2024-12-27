Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen



FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 December 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025

Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.3060% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.3060% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.1260% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8513% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9813% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.1560% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.0760% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20241227