Azerbaijan's Plane Crash Sparks Global Repercussions Against Russia

Qabil Ashirov
Ripples from Azerbaijan's plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, are
gradually growing into a tsunami, set to hit Russia hard. In the
wake of the crash, several countries have suspended flights to
Russia.
As is known, on December 25, 2024, an Azerbaijani plane en route
from Baku to Grozny unexpectedly appeared in the opposite
direction, in Aktau, and crashed, resulting in 40 casualties,
including three crew members, both pilots, and a flight
attendant.
Since the investigation into the reasons for the crash is
ongoing, neither side has provided any clarification. At first,
some media outlets reported that the plane had crashed due to a
collision with a flock of birds, but footage shared from the scene
in the media and on social media sparked speculations that
disproved this claim. The footage shows that the tail of the plane
was riddled with unknown materials, such as bullets or
shrapnel.
Taking into account that Grozny was subjected to UAV attacks
just before the crash, many contend that the plane was mistakenly
hit by Russian air defense, like the Ukrainian plane shot down by
Iran in 2020, and was later diverted to Aktau. As for the reason
why the plane was not directed to nearer airports such as
Makhachkala, it remains unclear, and it has caused anger in
society.
However, the Russian side has neither confirmed nor refuted the
allegations yet . On the other hand, on December 27, the
Azerbaijani side rejected the financial aid having been offered by
Ramzan Kadyrov, stating that neither Azerbaijan nor its citizens
require any aid and that the country is fully capable of supporting
its citizens and will continue to do so.
"What Azerbaijan demands is an acknowledgement of the incident,
an apology, and appropriate compensation," the Azerbaijani side emphasized .
As the proverb goes, 'If it walks like a duck and talks like a
duck, it's probably a duck.' Despite the silence from the Russian
side on the issue, some countries have already taken appropriate
measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. On December
26, Israeli airline El Al announced that it was suspending
operations on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route for a week due to what it
defined as developments in Russian airspace. The company pointed
out that they decided to take the step following the crash of an
Azerbaijan Airlines plane en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia.
It is worth noting that there are five weekly flights from Sunday
to Thursday.
Following El Al, the Kazakh airline company suspended flights from
Astana to Yekaterinburg. "The suspension of flights was carried out
to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members based on the
results of an ongoing risk assessment of flights to Russia.
Resumption of flights to Yekaterinburg will be carried out based on
the results of a repeated risk assessment," noted the company.
Of course, Azerbaijan suspended flights to several cities
in Russia as well. On December 27, the Azerbaijani side announced
that taking into account the preliminary results of the
investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating
the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was
caused by physical and technical external interference, and the
risks that may arise in flight safety, flights from Baku to several
airports in Russia are suspended from December 28, 2024, in
accordance with the decision of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation
Agency.
As the silence from the Russian side continues, it seems likely
that the number of countries suspending flights will increase,
highlighting the growing international concern and potential
ramifications of the crash.
