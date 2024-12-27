(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Public opinion in Europe has shifted dramatically regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A recent YouGov survey reveals a growing preference for a negotiated settlement, even if it means Ukraine ceding territory to Russia.



The poll, conducted across seven European nations in December 2024, shows a marked decline in support for Ukraine's outright victory. Sweden leads with 50% backing Ukraine until victory, while Italy shows the least support at 15%.



Conversely, support for a negotiated end to the conflict, even with territorial losses for Ukraine, has gained traction. Italy tops this preference at 55%, followed by Spain (46%), Germany (45%), and France (43%).



This shift coincides with Donald Trump's election as U.S. President. Trump, set to take office on January 20, threatens to cut support unless Ukraine negotiates with Russia, potentially altering the conflict's trajectory.



The stagnant front lines and escalating use of powerful weapons have heightened Europeans' concerns about prolonged warfare. This factor likely contributes to the growing preference for a negotiated settlement over continued conflict.







This evolving European stance reflects war fatigue and pragmatism. It suggests a complex balancing act between ideals of territorial integrity and the practical desire for peace.



As the conflict enters its third year, these shifting attitudes may influence future policy decisions and international support for Ukraine .



The survey's findings highlight the delicate balance between public opinion and foreign policy. As public sentiment shifts, it could potentially reshape the geopolitical landscape and the future of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

