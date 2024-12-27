Kremlin Refuses To Comment On Aktau Plane Crash, Awaiting Investigation Results
Akbar Novruz
Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced that
the Kremlin will not make any comments regarding the plane crash
near the Kazakh city of Aktau, stressing the importance of waiting
for the results of the ongoing investigation,
Azernews reports, citing Russia's RIA Novosti.
Key points from Peskov's statement include:
The Kremlin will refrain from making any assessments or
statements on the plane crash, awaiting the investigation's
conclusion.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, is expected to
provide assessments of the incident.
President Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian Emergencies
Minister Alexander Kurenkov on December 27.
Peskov's statements have prompted further questions about
Russia's stance on the crash, with the Azerbaijani public calling
for a transparent and clear position. The crash claimed the lives
of 38 people, and the investigation's outcome, along with official
statements, are being closely monitored.
Yesterday, Peskov was asked during a briefing about Moscow's
response to rumors suggesting that gunshot wounds might have caused
the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau.
