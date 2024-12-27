عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Refuses To Comment On Aktau Plane Crash, Awaiting Investigation Results

Kremlin Refuses To Comment On Aktau Plane Crash, Awaiting Investigation Results


12/27/2024 6:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin will not make any comments regarding the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, stressing the importance of waiting for the results of the ongoing investigation, Azernews reports, citing Russia's RIA Novosti.

Key points from Peskov's statement include:

  • The Kremlin will refrain from making any assessments or statements on the plane crash, awaiting the investigation's conclusion.
  • Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, is expected to provide assessments of the incident.
  • President Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov on December 27.

Peskov's statements have prompted further questions about Russia's stance on the crash, with the Azerbaijani public calling for a transparent and clear position. The crash claimed the lives of 38 people, and the investigation's outcome, along with official statements, are being closely monitored.

Yesterday, Peskov was asked during a briefing about Moscow's response to rumors suggesting that gunshot wounds might have caused the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau.

MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034751


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search