Crew Member Of Crashed AZAL Plane Recounts Harrowing Details Of Flight's Final Moments

Zulfugar Asadov, a crew member of the crashed AZAL passenger
plane, shared his experience of the tragic incident,
Azernews reports, citing local TV, APA.
"The pilot saw that there was no place to land. That's why he
took off again. After circling in the air, he tried to land again,
but it didn't work. After that, he was forced to take off and
headed in another direction. When we were returning, a strange,
impact-like sound came from the outside. Mrs. Aydan and I quickly
went into the cabin, trying to calm people down. When I wanted to
go forward, I was hit in the arm. It was as if someone had hit me
in the arm with an axe. There was a deep cut on my arm. Then a
third impact was heard. We instructed people that we were going to
land in the water and to get ready and put on their life jackets.
Later, the pilot changed his mind.
In my opinion, if we had landed in the water, there would have
been no survivors. Because our plane's engine had been affected,
and if it had landed hard on the water, it would have been stronger
than hitting a rock. As a result, the plane would have been torn to
pieces. We listened to the information and instructed the
passengers. All the passengers acted according to the
instructions.
The pilots worked hard to keep the plane in the air and land at
the destination. They tried very hard to do this. First, they hit
the front wheels. Because if it had hit the ground as a whole, no
one would have survived. They had to choose either the front wheel
or the rear."
