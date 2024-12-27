عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


12/27/2024 6:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
18/12/2024 531 352 63.73 33 861 575
19/12/2024 600 000 62.50 37 502 160
20/12/2024 600 000 61.95 37 168 500
23/12/2024 490 000 62.51 30 632 056
24/12/2024
Previous Transactions 15 204 235
Accumulated to date 17 425 587 65.91 1 148 473 036


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 508 092 shares, corresponding to 1.57% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

...

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 231224_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker

MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034726


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search