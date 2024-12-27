Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024 End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 18/12/2024 531 352 63.73 33 861 575 19/12/2024 600 000 62.50 37 502 160 20/12/2024 600 000 61.95 37 168 500 23/12/2024 490 000 62.51 30 632 056 24/12/2024 Previous Transactions 15 204 235 Accumulated to date 17 425 587 65.91 1 148 473 036





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 508 092 shares, corresponding to 1.57% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

