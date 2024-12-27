(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) forum-the-importan.jpeg" width="300" height="200" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Green Table Forum: The Important Role of Chinese-Western Fusion Cuisine in Sustainable Development and Cultural Exchange

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Green Table Forum is dedicated to exploring the potential of food in promoting global sustainable development and cultural exchange, with a special focus on the special field of Chinese-Western fusion cuisine. Chinese-Western fusion cuisine combines Eastern and Western cooking techniques with local ingredients in a distinctive way, which not only meets the needs of modern consumers for healthy and diversified diets but also promotes environmental protection by reducing food waste, advocating local procurement and supporting sustainable planting. Regarding cultural exchange, Chinese-Western fusion cuisine provides people from different cultural backgrounds with a common language - food through special cooking forms, which brings them closer together.The purpose of the forum is to explore how to build a green table through Chinese-Western fusion cuisine, jointly promote the development of a sustainable future, and use food as a bridge to promote in-depth understanding and cooperation between different cultures. In the forum, each professional participating in the meeting brought distinctive perspectives and professional insights, and proposed practical strategies for promoting environmentally friendly cooking and reducing food waste.Oliver, an environmental expert, spoke about“From Farm to Table: Building a Sustainable Supply Chain”. She stressed that the key to reducing food waste is to establish a transparent and efficient supply chain and support local agriculture and sustainable planting models. She pointed out that“Shortening the transportation distance not only can reduce carbon emissions but also ensure the freshness of the ingredients and reduce waste from the source.”Amelia, a food industry CEO, spoke on the topic of“Technology Empowers Sustainable Development in the Food Industry” and introduced how her company uses AI and data analysis to optimize inventory management and predict consumer demand, thereby reducing food waste. She mentioned that technological innovation is an important tool to solve the problem of food waste. Smarter systems should be used to help companies make more environmentally friendly decisions.Luna, a representative of a non-profit organization, spoke on the theme of“Community Cooperation Promotes Food Sharing and Reuse”. She introduced the food bank project carried out by her organization and how the organization donates unsold food to needy people, which not only reduces waste but also conveys the warmth of society.”Policy consultant Kevin took the theme of“Environmentally Friendly Catering Industry Under Policy Guidance” and called on the government to introduce stricter regulations to encourage catering companies to practice environmental protection. He suggested that tax exemptions and subsidies can support companies to adopt environmentally friendly packaging, optimize menu design, and promote sustainable ingredients.Media representative Aria said,“Use the power of communication to promote environmental protection concepts.” She shared how to report successful cases of environmentally friendly catering through documentaries and social media to make the public aware of the importance of environmentally friendly cooking.“Spreading real and contagious stories can inspire more people to join the environmental protection movement.”Chef Donghui LI delivered an important speech exploring how Chinese-Western fusion cuisine can promote sustainable food industries and cultural exchange. He is also recognized as one of China's top ten chefs, bringing his rich experience and expertise to the forum.Chef Donghui LI emphasized that Chinese-Western fusion cuisine not only contributes to the diversity of global culinary culture but also effectively reduces carbon emissions, supporting the achievement of sustainable development goals. He pointed out that combining local ingredients with traditional cooking techniques can lower carbon footprints while allowing people from different regions to enjoy familiar flavors. He stated,“Food acts as a bridge connecting different cultures, enhancing understanding and respect between nations through the fusion of diverse tastes and techniques.”The forum also discussed plans to hold a young chef competition in the future, aiming to provide a platform for young chefs to showcase creative fusion cuisine, while conveying the concept of sustainable development and inspiring a new generation of chefs to practice environmental awareness. On this international stage, it can not only highlight the distinctive charm of Chinese-Western fusion cuisine but also provide a new perspective on the sustainable development of the global food industry.Professionals at the meeting said that such a dialogue not only explored environmental goals but also promoted cultural exchanges, which was exciting. They hope to continue to promote in-depth cross-cultural exchanges and dialogues through this platform and inject more special inspiration into the food industry.The organization is committed to bringing together industry experts to jointly promote the development of the sustainable food industry, and to provide consumers with delicious and environmentally friendly dining options by enhancing the global influence of Chinese-Western fusion cuisine. This is not only a fusion of food and culture but also an important step towards future responsibility and hope.

