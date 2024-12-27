KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.31 To USD 75.27 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.31 to USD 75.27 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 73.96 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global level, the fell by 32 cents to USD 73.26 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 48 cents to USD 69.62 pb. (end) km

