(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes profiles of Advanced Technologies, Bauer Compressors, On Site Gas Systems Inc, Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin, Holtec Gas Systems, VICI DBS, Peak Scientific Instruments, Air & Gas Solutions and Ingersoll Rand Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Nitrogen Generator Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US nitrogen generator market size was valued at US$ 1.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.71 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031.

The Southern region plays a major part in the overall US economy, and it also leads the US nitrogen generator market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the continuous progress of the industrial and oil and gas sectors.

The region has become an attractive destination for new businesses owing to economic development, government efforts, and initiatives associated with this region, which is anticipated to bring new growth opportunities for the nitrogen generator market in the coming years. For example, in 2023, CJ Logistics America announced the expansion of its temperature-controlled warehousing capabilities with the inauguration of a 206,000 sq. ft. storage facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are among the major states in the Midwest of the US. The rapid pace of industrialization and growing number of manufacturing facilities across these states are fueling the nitrogen generator market growth in the Midwest. The increasing number of automotive parts manufacturing facilities is also fueling the application of nitrogen in this region.

In February 2024, Schaeffler announced the expansion of its operations in the US with the addition of a new manufacturing facility concentrating on fabricating automotive electric mobility solutions. The company planned an investment of over US$ 230 million for the establishment of an advanced manufacturing facility in Ohio, US, along with the intention of future expansion until 2032.

Advanced Gas Technologies, Bauer Compressors, On Site Gas Systems Inc, Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin, Holtec Gas Systems, VICI DBS, Peak Scientific Instruments, Air & Gas Solutions and Ingersoll Rand are among the key US nitrogen generator market players that are profiled in this market study.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the US nitrogen generator market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations such as specific country and segmental insight highlights crucial progressive industry trends in the US nitrogen generator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

4. US Nitrogen Generator Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. US Nitrogen Generator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 US Nitrogen Generator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Significance of Nitrogen in Food and Beverage, and Automotive Industries

5.2.2 Surge in Trade of Food and Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.3 Adoption of Nitrogen Generators in Electronic Industry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Required Stringent Safety and Regulatory Measures

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Utilization of Nitrogen Inert Gas in Maritime Industry

5.4.2 Role of Nitrogen Generators in Chemical Industry

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Emphasis on On-site Nitrogen Generation

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. US Nitrogen Generator Market Analysis

6.1 US Nitrogen Generator Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 US Nitrogen Generator Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 US Nitrogen Generator Market Volume Forecast and Analysis

7. US Nitrogen Generator Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 PSA Nitrogen Generator

7.2 Membrane Nitrogen Generator

7.3 Cryogenic Nitrogen Generator

8. US Nitrogen Generator Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.2 Food and Beverage

8.3 Medical and Pharmaceutical

8.4 Transportation

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Others

9. US Nitrogen Generator Market - Region Analysis

9.1 US

9.1.1 US Nitrogen Generator Market Breakdown by Regions

9.1.1.1 US Nitrogen Generator Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Regions

9.1.1.2 Northeast: US Nitrogen Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.3 West: US Nitrogen Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.4 Midwest: US Nitrogen Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.5 South: US Nitrogen Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Product Development

11.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12. Company Profiles



Advanced Gas Technologies

Bauer Compressors

On Site Gas Systems Inc.

Atlas Copco

Parker Hannifin

Holtec Gas Systems

VICI DBS

Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd

Air & Gas Solutions Ingersoll Rand

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

US Nitrogen Generator Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900