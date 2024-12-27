Secretary-General Urges Restraint Amid Post-Election Violence In Mozambique

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the announcement of the Constitutional Council of Mozambique regarding the outcome of the general held on 9 October.

He continues to follow developments closely.

The Secretary-General is concerned about the post-election violence, which has resulted in loss of lives, and the destruction of public and private property.

He urges all leaders and relevant national stakeholders to defuse tensions including through meaningful dialogue, legal redress, refrain from the use of violence and redouble efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, in a constructive manner, which is essential to the collective future of Mozambicans.

