Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 2024 - North America Leads In Global Long-Term LNG Contract Signings For 2024
The "Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2024" report
North America led globally in terms of the count LNG contracts signed for the export of LNG in 2024. The Middle East is another prominent region with nine contracts signed for exports of LNG in the current year.
Report Scope
Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key exporting countries for 2024 and 2023 Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key vendor and purchaser companies for 2024 and 2023 Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies from 2022 to 2024
Key Topics Covered:
LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region
Count of LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region in 2024 Biggest Long-Term LNG Contracts by Region in 2024
LNG Long-Term Contracts by Country and Company
LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Exporting Countries in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Vendor Companies in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Purchaser Companies in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Top 5 Purchaser Companies, 2022-2024 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Other Key Purchaser Companies*, 2022-2024 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Other Key Purchaser Companies*, 2022-2024 (Contd.)
