Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 2024 - North America Leads In Global Long-Term LNG Contract Signings For 2024

The "Global Long-Term Contracts Review, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America led globally in terms of the count LNG contracts signed for the export of LNG in 2024. The Middle East is another prominent region with nine contracts signed for exports of LNG in the current year.

Report Scope



Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key exporting countries for 2024 and 2023

Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key vendor and purchaser companies for 2024 and 2023 Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies from 2022 to 2024

Reasons to Buy



Analyze major long-term LNG contracts signed globally for 2024

Identify key countries and companies involved in signing long-term LNG contracts in 2024

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong long-term LNG contracts data Keep abreast of long-term LNG contracts signed by key purchasing companies during 2022 to 2024

Key Topics Covered:

LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region



Count of LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region in 2024 Biggest Long-Term LNG Contracts by Region in 2024

LNG Long-Term Contracts by Country and Company



LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Exporting Countries in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023

LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Vendor Companies in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023

LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Purchaser Companies in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023

Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Top 5 Purchaser Companies, 2022-2024

Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Other Key Purchaser Companies*, 2022-2024 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Other Key Purchaser Companies*, 2022-2024 (Contd.)



