Tether Supports Arcanum Capital's Fund II, Deepening Web3 Venture Capital Activities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcanum Capital ISA (“Arcanum Capital”) announced today that Tether , the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, has made a venture capital fund investment, into Arcanum Emerging Technologies Fund II (Offshore) ISA, an incorporated segregated account of DigitalArray ISAC Ltd. (the“Fund”), dedicated to nurturing the next generation of decentralized technologies. This landmark investment underscores the significance of Arcanum Capital's mission to accelerate the development of transformative Web3 technologies, including the Bitcoin ecosystem, the intersection of blockchain and AI, blockchain infrastructure, innovations in payments, and privacy-focused technologies. Tether's notable investment not only bolsters the fund's capacity to support these critical initiatives but also marks a significant development in the evolution of venture capital within the blockchain space.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether and CSO of Holepunch, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating,“In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty, the need for resilient technology to safeguard our freedoms has never been more crucial. We are proud to partner with Arcanum Capital to stand at the forefront of empowering people with the tools and knowledge to protect their sovereignty.” James McDowall, Managing Partner of Arcanum Capital, also commented on the partnership:“We are honored to have Tether as a founding investor in our second fund. Their contribution not only signals a strong vote of confidence in us as asset managers, but also validates our unique mission and approach. Our passion lies in the transformative technologies we invest in, and we are proud to have Tether alongside us in supporting this mission."

In line with Tether's investment thesis, a portion of the Fund will focus on companies utilizing Tether's stablecoin for innovations in payments, as well as further bolstering the efforts of projects that use Holepunch technology. One example of this is Keet, a messaging app that allows users to call, text, or video-call directly without relying on a central server. Unlike other common messaging apps, Keet remains operational without a single point of failure, ensuring continuous, secure communication.

Arcanum Capital has also secured Luganodes, the world's fastest-growing blockchain infrastructure provider, as a Limited Partner in The Fund, as well as selecting them as their preferred staking partner. This strategic partnership aims to combine Arcanum's proven research and thesis-driven investment approach with Luganodes' technical expertise, steadfast staking infrastructure, and exclusive access to deal flow.

Arcanum Capital, Tether, and Luganodes are united in their vision to push the boundaries of what is possible with decentralized technologies, ensuring a more resilient, secure, and equitable digital future for all.

About Arcanum Capital:

Arcanum Capital ISA, an incorporated segregated account of Alpha Innovations International ISAC Ltd., is a Web3-native venture capital-focussed asset management company that has been managing funds that invest exclusively in blockchain-related technologies since 2020. Arcanum's Emerging Technologies Fund I has backers such as Tim Draper (Draper University Ventures), Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder of Polygon), P2 Ventures (formerly known as Polygon Ventures), Mirana Corp. (ByBit), Foresight Ventures (BitGet), and SevenX Ventures.

Arcanum Capital ISA is registered to conduct investment business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority pursuant to the Investment Business Act 2003, as amended. Arcanum Emerging Technologies Fund II (Offshore) ISA is registered with the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Professional Closed Fund under the Investment Funds Act 2006, as amended.

About Luganodes

Luganodes is the world's fastest-growing blockchain infrastructure provider. With a recent all-time-high of $3.3Billion of staked assets under management across 40+ of the top proof of stake blockchains, Luganodes regularly appears as one of the top validators on networks such as Tron, and Kava, where they currently hold the #1 spot; Polygon, Near, Dymension, Sui, Cardano, and Saga, where they are currently in the top 3; and Aptos, Mantra, Zeta, Polkadot, and Solana, where they are currently in the top 10.

Disclaimers

Information contained herein is not a solicitation, commitment, or offer to buy or sell a security of the Fund, nor is it an official confirmation of terms. Any solicitation may only be made by way of a Prospectus and Fund Supplement and only to Accredited Investors as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933 and also Qualified Participants as defined in the Investment Funds Act (2006) of Bermuda.

Media Inquiries

For general media inquiries, users can contact: ...al

Contact

Jon Phillips

...al

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at