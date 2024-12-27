(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Insights into Asia and MENA Games Markets: Knowledge Briefs" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmatched expertise, data, and insights into the video games and esports markets in Asia and MENA are now available in concise, easy-to-digest Knowledge Briefs. Published once every two weeks, these Knowledge Briefs offer a timely, relevant way to stay updated on the latest shifts, trends, and analysis of dynamic and complex video games markets across Asia and MENA.

These deep dives are supported by the most trusted online dashboard for video games market data, along with proprietary insights gained from over 20 years of experience analyzing these markets. Readers gain access to an evergreen knowledge base presented in a bite-size format.

Gain a deeper understanding of the reasons behind key developments in the video games industry with these Knowledge Briefs.

Explore the full catalog below



The Rise of China Mini Games

Optimal Channels for Promoting New Games: Preferred Social Media & Messaging Platforms

Able and Willing to Spend: The Increasing Importance of Female Gamers to India's Video Games Market

Optimal Channels for Promoting New Games - A Regional Breakdown

Leveraging Streaming to Engage Gen Z Gamers

Multiplatform Gamers: How Platform Preferences are Shaping the East Asian Games Market

Optimal Channels for Promoting New Games

Blockchain Gaming Investment Amid South Korea's Regulatory Hurdles

More Payers, Lower Value: India's Real Money Gaming Doldrums

The Decline of China's Internet Cafes: Trends Before and After COVID-19

Unlocking Revenue through Console Monetization

Exploring the VR Market in Asia

Does the VR Hype Match the Reality?

Comparative Analysis of Top 10% PC and Mobile Spenders in Southeast Asia

The Impact of Parental Controls on the Gaming Experience for Japan Youth Gamers

The Influence of Twitch on South Korean Streaming

Palworld in China: What China Streaming Tells Us About the Future of the Game

Top PC Games by Player Base and Spending in Southeast Asia

Top Choice of Office Location for Game Publishers in SEA The Effects of the Chinese Regulatory Environment

