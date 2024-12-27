Teleradiology Solutions And Telerad Tech Celebrate A Successful Showcase At RSNA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teleradiology Solutions and Telerad Tech Team at the RSNA 2024 event.

Remote Radiology Services and Innovative AI Technologies Impress Attendees.

- Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO of Teleradiology SolutionsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) and Telerad Tech concluded their successful participation at RSNA 2024. Held from December 1 to 5 at McCormick Place, Chicago, the event provided a platform for the group to showcase their innovative diagnostic technologies and services.The Teleradiology Solutions team at booth 3240 sparked interest among radiologists, healthcare professionals, clinical management teams, and industry stakeholders. The visitors discussed TRS's innovative approach to incorporating AI-assisted triage tools into the radiology workflow, which aligns with this event's focus on the transformative role of AI in radiology.TRS radiology services such as Subspeciality Reporting, Emergency Reads, and Tele 3D imaging were particularly well-received for their ability to ensure the highest standards of diagnostic accuracy and patient care. Telerad Tech's RADSpa capabilities of enhancing efficiency and accuracy in radiology workflows attracted substantial interest from attendees.“The engagement and enthusiasm we witnessed during RSNA-2024 were beyond our expectations,” stated Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO of Teleradiology Solutions.“AI has truly evolved from the bench to clinical utility, turning potential into reality. Our RIS-PACS solution, i.e., RADSpa compatibility with AI Suite -comprising Neural Assist, Chest Assist, PE Assist, and Mammo Assist-showcases fast-evolving health technology's practical and transformative impact. We look forward to advancing AI-driven healthcare and driving meaningful progress in global healthcare delivery through better adoption.”We were delighted to see global attendance at our booth from countries including Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Spain, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This diversity underscores the firm foundation of a truly global organization, reflecting our commitment to serving healthcare providers worldwide.Dr. Anjali Agrawal, consultant radiologist and crucial member of the AI Advisory Board of TRS, delivered an insightful presentation titled“AI in Teleradiology Solutions: An International Perspective.” Her session provided valuable insights into how AI assistance at the imaging source would be most useful at the point of care for triage and quick decision-making. Dr. Dhiraj Baruah, consultant radiologist at TRS, shared his expertise on Acute Aortic Syndrome.About Teleradiology Solutions and Telerad TechFounded in 2002 by Yale-trained physicians, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) is a Best in KLAS and JC-accredited remote radiology service provider. With a pool of board-certified radiologists worldwide, TRS provides high-quality emergent and non-emergent reports 24/7, day and night, weekdays and weekends, tailored to their clients' radiology needs.Telerad Tech optimizes radiology productivity and improves patient outcomes through AI-enabled RIS-PACS solutions for teleradiology companies, imaging centers, and hospitals. Our software transforms traditional workflows into a seamless ecosystem tailored to diverse specialties.Teleradiology Solutions can be contacted via email at .... Telerad Tech can be connected at ....Media Contact:

