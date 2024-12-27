CATCH Unveils New Platform To Improve Marketing Performance With Focus On User Data Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CATCH launched a new solution to help businesses and merchants improve marketing campaign performance with an emphasis on user data security.

- Evgenii Kuznetsov, Founder of CATCH and Commercial Director of 2QL Corp YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An EU-based AdTech startup, CATCH , launched a“Customer Activity Technology” solution to help businesses and travel merchants improve marketing campaign performance with an emphasis on user data security.The platform emerged in response to the growing public demand for the security of users' online activities. As governments enhance data protection policies to achieve more transparency and validity in how user data is collected and handled, CATCH ensures that traffic analytics is made in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).The ability to accurately detect and categorize traffic sources is crucial for the efficiency of targeting strategies and improved conversion rates. CATCH provides companies with comprehensive marketing analytics, advanced audience segmentation, and activation of look-alike audiences. The platform recognizes bot traffic with 93% accuracy using a combination of independent parameters, in order to maximize return on investment in digital marketing.“As a marketer, I understand that access to user traffic data is crucial for accurate audience targeting. But as an internet user myself, I appreciate it when companies are transparent about how they handle my internet activity information,” said Evgenii Kuznetsov, Founder of CATCH and Commercial Director of 2QL Corp.“At CATCH, we invest significant resources in legal support and consulting to ensure that all information is processed with the highest security standards”.Moreover, the solution offers advanced targeting features such as look-alike traffic models and smart audience retargeting. Businesses can expand and engage with their true audience effectively, reducing costs and improving conversion rates across cost-per-action (CPA), cost-per-lead (CPL), and cost-per-sale (CPS) models.Catch is a performance-oriented solution, which generates revenue after the sale has been made, which allows businesses to use marketing budgets more effectively.To learn more about the opportunities of CATCH, please contact: ...

Evgenii Kuznetsov

CATCH

+1 267-203-4873

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.