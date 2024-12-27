Celebrate 'Bhai Ka Budday' With Salman Khan: Last Two Days To Enjoy Flat 50 Percent Off On Being Human Clothing

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Flat 50% Off on all Being Human Clothing collections.

Campaign Launch featuring Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri, sharing his birthday joy with fans. An opportunity to elevate your wardrobe while supporting the brand's commitment to education and healthcare initiatives.

This December, Being Human Clothing invites fans and enthusiasts to join the grandest celebration of the year – ' Bhai ka Budday: Weightlifting Toh Banta Hai! ' As Salman Khan, the beloved face of Being Human Clothing, celebrates his birthday, the brand is making it extra special with an exclusive Flat 50% Off offer on all collections from 25th to 27th December .



Celebrate 'Bhai ka Budday' with Salman Khan



For just two days, fans and shoppers can upgrade their wardrobe with stylish, trend-forward apparel while celebrating Salman Khan's birthday in true Being Human style. Don't miss the chance to grab your favorite pieces at half the price and make this holiday season even more fashionable.



As part of the festivities, Being Human Clothing is also introducing 4 new perfume sprays inspired by Salman Khan's iconic charm. Available in stores and online during the campaign, these fragrances are a thoughtful addition for fans who wish to carry a bit of“ Being Human ” with them.



Ayaan Agnihotri, Executive Director, Being Human Clothing , said,“This campaign is all about celebrating Salman Mamu's special day with his supporters. The Flat 50% Off sale is our way of thanking fans for their love and loyalty.”



Being Human Clothing's COO, Vivek Sandhwar , adds,“Bhai ka Budday: Weightlifting Toh Banta Hai' is not just about discounts; it's about bringing people together to celebrate generosity, joy, and the spirit of Being Human. The sale is the perfect opportunity for our customers to indulge in stylish, high-quality clothing at unbeatable prices.”



Hurry! These are the last two days of the sale – mark your calendars for 25th to 27th December and head to the nearest Being Human store or shop online to make the most of this exciting offer



About Being Human Clothing

Being Human Clothing is a fashion brand with a heart. Launched in 2012, the brand blends trendy designs with a purpose by channelling a part of its proceeds towards education and healthcare initiatives supported by the Being Human, The Salman Khan Foundation.



