Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces 2024 GLP-1 Human And Animal Studies Roadmap

Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has laid down its GLP-1 human and animal studies roadmap for the 2024 calendar year

This builds on the success of its human pilot study, which marked a successful undertaking for exploring its patented DehydraTECH(TM) for the improved delivery of the GLP-1 drug semaglutide, available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R)

The company's chronic dosing animal study and its second human pilot study will commence in Spring and run for 12 weeks. The third human pilot study will start in May or June These studies will evaluate DehydraTECH for the improved delivery of GLP-1 drugs, designed to support prospective commercial partnering with global pharmaceutical companies

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced five additional studies that aim to support commercial partnering for glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) agonists with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. This follows the update on the final results from its human pilot study in what marked a successful undertaking for exploring DehydraTECH for the improved delivery of the GLP-1 drug Rybelsus(R), reduced side effects, enhanced weight loss, and improved health outcomes, per recent Zacks report ( ).

Of note from the human pilot study was the sustained higher levels of semaglutide in blood using DehydraTECH technology, even 24 hours after a single dose. DehydraTECH processing technology enhancements also achieved better blood glucose control, faster peak drug delivery and reduced...

