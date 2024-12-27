Alibaba To Inject $640M Into Hong Kong Entertainment Industry
Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)
has announced plans to
invest more than half a billion dollars
into the Hong Kong entertainment industry through its media arm. Businesses in the company's Digital Media and Entertainment Group (DME), including Alibaba Pictures and Youku, will spend the
$640 million (HK$5 billion) investment
developing movies, TV dramas and events in Hong Kong on top of providing training for young Hong Kong creatives.
Both Alibaba Pictures and Youku have partnered with production studios based in Hong Kong and announced new entertainment projects at a...
