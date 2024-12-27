Alibaba To Further Reduce Holdings In Xpeng Motors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Chinese giant

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)

has

reduced its stake

in XPeng Motors for the third time in several months. The multinational submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the sale of 33 million XPeng American Depository Shares (ADS) worth

around $317 million

through its subsidiary Taobao China Holding Limited.

Alibaba's filing indicated it was selling XPeng ADS acquired in September 2019 as pre-IPO investments. XPeng had its U.S. initial nearly a...

