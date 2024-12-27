Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Africa Conference 2024 To Continue Decade's Work Of Propelling Africa To The Forefront Of Global Blockchain Revolution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Africa , Africa's largest and most influential blockchain event, is back, celebrating its monumental 10th anniversary. Organized by Events, this milestone event is where the future of Africa's blockchain ecosystem is forged. This year marks a decade of groundbreaking innovation, transformative conversations, and game-changing solutions that are propelling Africa to the forefront of the global blockchain revolution. Attendees can look forward to an exhilarating lineup of keynotes, interactive exhibitions, hands-on workshops, and two action-packed tracks in the main program.

The conference will feature a distinguished roster of speakers who will cover an expansive range of topics, including AI and Web3 Synergy, the Future of Blockchain Education, Scaling Blockchain Solutions, Blockchain-Enabled Payments, Tokenization of Real-World Assets, and more. In addition, there will be a fireside chat featuring speakers from Bitcoin Events' inaugural conference in 2015; they will reflect on a decade of innovation and share their unique perspectives on the evolution of the crypto and blockchain space. The event will culminate in a networking session.

“As we mark a decade of showcasing Africa's groundbreaking blockchain innovation, we're bringing together the most influential leaders to captivate and inspire a global audience. This platform is far more than just a conference; it's a catalyst for change-a powerful opportunity for companies, startups, governments, and individuals to connect, learn, and collaborate on shaping the future of the continent,” said Sonya Kuhnel, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bitcoin Events.

About Blockchain Africa Conference

The Blockchain Africa Conference serves as a dynamic platform to explore how blockchain can redefine financial inclusion, cross-border payments and remittances, identity management, health care and record-keeping, supply chain management, and environmental solutions across the continent while showcasing the groundbreaking innovations within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. The Blockchain Africa Conference is a key driver in accelerating blockchain education and awareness across the continent. By uniting industry leaders and innovators, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of blockchain in Africa, promoting sustainable development, investment and economic growth. For more information about the event, visit

About Bitcoin Events

Over a span of a decade, Bitcoin Events has proudly stood as Africa's pioneering events company dedicated solely to the realms of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 technologies. Welcoming over 17,500 attendees from 165 countries, Bitcoin Events has fostered connections with esteemed individuals and reputable companies leading the charge in the blockchain space. With its far-reaching influence, Bitcoin Events remains committed to empowering Africa through its world-class events, driving forward the region's blockchain ecosystem. Learn more at

