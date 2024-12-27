21 State Ags Urge Congress To Act On Hemp-Derived Intoxicants
Date
12/27/2024 4:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Attorney generals from various states across the country as well as Washington, D.C., are urging leaders in congress to
act on hemp-derived intoxicants . In a letter penned to legislators in the Senate and House Agriculture committees, these top state law-enforcement officials asked that legislators revise hemp's definition in the
2018 Farm Bill
and allow states to implement their own initiatives to regulate the crop and its products.
The bill defines hemp as cannabis with a delta-9 THC concentration not exceeding 0.3% on a dry weight basis but exempts other derivatives and extracts. This loophole has allowed intoxicants from hemp to be sold across the nation while preventing...
Read More >>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) are available in the company's newsroom at
About HempWire
HempWire
(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.
HempWire
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
HempWire
Denver, Colorado
303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]
HempWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27122024000224011066ID1109034313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.