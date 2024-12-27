(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed HBC (HB) for all BitMart users on December 27, 2024. The HB/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00 (UTC).







What is HBC (HB)?

HBC (HB) is the largest Web3 social platform, designed to facilitate the discovery, distribution, and trading of crypto assets in a unique social and group-based way. The platform serves as an infrastructure for both users and developers, providing a gateway to the Web3 ecosystem. With a total supply of 100 billion HB, the platform aims to drive mass adoption by building Web3 gateways, an Enterprise DEX, and a comprehensive infrastructure. As more users join and actively engage, HBC (HB) is working to create a more inclusive and decentralized future. Through HB tokens, users can participate in community activities, showcase their talents, and contribute to a thriving Web3 ecosystem.

The HBC (HB) token functions as the core monetary value within the HBC (HB) project, allowing users, planners, and supervisors to engage and collaborate. It serves as the key currency for talent recruitment, exposure, and the protection of intellectual property in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Two key features that set HBC (HB) apart from other social protocols and decentralized apps (Dapps) are its integration of real-world social connections with blockchain technology, and its ability to encrypt and standardize real groups into Web3 operational units. At its core, HBC (HB) is community-owned and community-driven, with a focus on innovation, collective power, and a decentralized future for its users.

Why is HBC (HB)?

HBC(HB) stands out as a transformative force in the Web3 space by combining social connections with blockchain technology. As the largest Web3 social platform, it enables users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in a group-based and socialized manner. Unlike traditional platforms, HBC(HB) introduces a unique approach that integrates real-world social interactions into the blockchain environment, building trust and engagement within decentralized ecosystems. This emphasis on community ownership and decentralization sets HBC (HB) apart from other projects, creating a platform that is not just technology-driven, but also community-driven.

HBC (HB) is significant for its ability to empower users with HB tokens, which can be used to recruit talent, showcase capabilities, and protect intellectual property as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This provides a truly inclusive and participatory environment, where users are incentivized to contribute and innovate within the ecosystem. By enabling Web3 operational units and Enterprise DEX, HBC (HB) is building the infrastructure for mass adoption, laying the groundwork for a future where users drive the value and evolution of the platform. HB is not just a project-it's a movement toward a decentralized, community-led future in Web3.

About HBC (HB)

– Token Name: HBC

– Token Symbol: HB

– Token Type: BSC

– Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 HB

To learn more about HBC (HB), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

