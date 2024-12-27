Russian Forces Kill Three Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed three civilians and two others in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on December 26.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"On December 26, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Chasiv Yar and one in Novoekonomichne. Two more people in the region were injured during the day," Filashkin said.

Filashkin noted that the total number of casualties in the Donetsk region -- 2,912 killed and 6,536 injured -- does not include those from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Late on December 26, Russian forces used an FPV drone to strike an apartment building in Chasiv Yar, killing two people.