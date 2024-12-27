Information About Shares Issued By INVL Baltic Real Estate And Votes Granted
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real estate (hereinafter – the Company ), the Company acquired 61,721 shares for EUR 166,646.70 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 24 December 2024, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 24 December 2024:
| Type of shares
| Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units
| Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units
| Nominal value, EUR
| Total nominal
Value and authorised capital, EUR
| Portion of the authorised capital, %
| Ordinary registered shares
| 8,061,414
| 7,953,934
| 1.45
| 11,689,050.30
| 100
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail ...
